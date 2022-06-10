SRB Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

