SRB Corp Sells 1,124 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

