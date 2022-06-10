SRB Corp Sells 1,539 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SRB Corp lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.