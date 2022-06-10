Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,719 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

