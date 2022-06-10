Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

