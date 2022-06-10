Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE SCL opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $132.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Stepan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.