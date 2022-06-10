Stephens Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $64.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

