stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 229% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

