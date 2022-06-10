Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

