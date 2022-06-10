Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $86,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $658.42 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $705.38 and its 200 day moving average is $733.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.