Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 612,377 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,377 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $117,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after buying an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after purchasing an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 549,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 546,575 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

