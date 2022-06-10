Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $103,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

