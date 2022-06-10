Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $111,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

