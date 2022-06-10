Stifel Financial Corp Has $70.43 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Unilever worth $70,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

