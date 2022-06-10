Stifel Financial Corp Has $80.07 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $80,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $64.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.