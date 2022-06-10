Stifel Financial Corp Has $94.04 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $94,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.