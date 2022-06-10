Stifel Financial Corp Has $98.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $98,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $188.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

