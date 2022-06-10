Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $74,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.91. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

