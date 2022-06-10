StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

