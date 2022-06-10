StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

