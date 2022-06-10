StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.