StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.