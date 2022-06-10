StockNews.com Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 167,556 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,225,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

