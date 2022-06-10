StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IPW opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. iPower has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.73.
About iPower (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.