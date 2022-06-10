StockNews.com Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

ARCC opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

