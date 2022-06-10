StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,082,259.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00.

On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.92 per share, with a total value of C$367,033.80.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

