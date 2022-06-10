Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $11.89 or 0.00040303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $609,227.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

