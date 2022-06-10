Sun (New) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $71.45 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $102.32 million and $71.45 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,018.57 or 0.99987246 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

