Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 401218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

