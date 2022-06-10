Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 383,781 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

