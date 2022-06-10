sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.15 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $83.15 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,018.57 or 0.99987246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 83,251,714 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

