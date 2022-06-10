Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.27. 4,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

