Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.32. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 33,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

About Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

