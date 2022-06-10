Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,873,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

