Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $307.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.34. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synopsys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.