Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

