Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $71.44 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

