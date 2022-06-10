Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $216,223,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,610 shares of company stock worth $55,740,254. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.51 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

