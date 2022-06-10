Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.