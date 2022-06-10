Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,828 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,748.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.73 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

