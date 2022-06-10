Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,634 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NVO stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

