Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

SYY opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

