T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

