Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.