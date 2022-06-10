Tachyon Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $826,828.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $826,828.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002969 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049659 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

