Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

