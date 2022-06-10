Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $154.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.50. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 99.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Target by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,316,000 after buying an additional 112,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.