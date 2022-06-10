TD Securities Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$14.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TSE CF opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

