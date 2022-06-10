TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $24,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,372,000.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

