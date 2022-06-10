Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

