TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Purchases $82,500.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.